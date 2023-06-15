Greece scours shipwreck site; hundreds feared drowned in boat's hold

KALAMATA, Greece - Rescuers scoured the seas off Greece on Thursday following a shipwreck that killed at least 78 migrants.

Hopes of survivors have dwindled and fears have grown that hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel’s hold.

Reports suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed the fishing boat that departed the Libyan port of Tobruk.

The vessel capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning in deep waters about 80km from the southern coastal town of Pylos.

Greek authorities said 104 survivors had been brought ashore.

Even before it began to flounder late on Tuesday night, people on the vessel’s crowded outer deck repeatedly turned down attempted assistance from a Greek coast guard boat that was shadowing it, saying they wanted to reach Italy, according to Greek authorities.

“When you are faced with such a situation... you need to be very careful in your actions,” coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told state broadcaster ERT.

“You cannot carry out a violent diversion on such a vessel with so many people on board... without any sort of cooperation.”

As Greece declared three days of mourning, authorities said it was unclear how many had been aboard.

They were investigating an account from a European rescue-support charity that there could have been 750 people on the boat that was up to 30m long.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said initial reports suggested up to 400 people were aboard.

Its refugee agency, the UNHCR, said hundreds were feared missing.

“The shipwreck off Pylos marks one of the largest sea tragedies in the Mediterranean in recent memory,” Ms Maria Clara, the UNHCR representative in Greece, told Reuters.