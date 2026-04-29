Greece says it agreed with Qatar to deepen trade, energy and defence ties

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ATHENS, April 29 - Greece said on Wednesday it had agreed with Qatar to bolster cooperation in areas including trade, energy and defence, extending a deal first struck in 2024.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani discussed bilateral ties and investment opportunities in Greek infrastructure, energy and data centres, Mitsotakis' office said.

"There are also other areas of cooperation we have been discussing lately such as defence cooperation," Al Thani said in translated remarks after meeting Mitsotakis in Athens. "Taking into consideration the events taking place around the world, I believe it is very important to strengthen these ties as well."

Greece has been seeking to attract investment from Qatar, a leading global gas supplier, since the two countries agreed in 2024 to strengthen ties. REUTERS