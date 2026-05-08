Greece investigating Ukrainian-made naval drone found in island cave

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A Ukrainian-made MAGURA V7 sea drone. Greek fishermen found a MAGURA V3-type sea drone in a cave on the Ionian island of Lefkada.

ATHENS - Greek authorities are investigating a drone boat found by fishermen in a cave on the Ionian island of Lefkada, police and coast guard sources said on May 8.

It was not clear how the Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vehicle (USV) reached Greek waters. Fishermen located it late on May 7.

Preliminary findings indicate the MAGURA V3-type sea drone was fitted with three detonators, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One source said the vessel was loaded with explosives, though Greece’s army could not confirm this.

Bomb disposal experts began dismantling the drone, removing its batteries, while divers were deployed at the scene.

Security forces will lead the investigation to establish its technical characteristics and possible purpose, a military official told Reuters.

Investigators are examining whether the drone was intended to target ships carrying Russian oil in the wider Mediterranean, a coast guard source said.

A maritime security source said the vessel may have been part of a shipment of such drones or could have drifted off course after a signal failure. REUTERS