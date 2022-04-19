Greece eyes bullish tourism season despite Ukraine war

ATHENS (AFP) - Greece's pandemic-battered tourism industry is hoping the war in Ukraine won't derail recovery, with hundreds of thousands cancelling trips as the country lifts Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to revive the key sector.

The war in Ukraine erupted just as tourism in Greece was coming back to life, with officials betting on a strong season following two years of lockdowns and restrictions.

But it has meant the loss of some 600,000 Russians and 240,000 Ukrainians who have cancelled reservations, said Lyssandros Tsilidis, head of the Federation of Travel Agencies of Greece.

On the Russian side alone, the loss amounts to €700,000 (S$1 million), for Greece, whose economy depends on tourism for around a quarter of national income.

Greece closed its airspace to Russian flights after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, in line with other EU countries.

Russian national carrier Aeroflot also suspended all its international flights from March 8.

The tourist shortfall is acutely felt on the island of Crete, one of Greece's premier travel destinations.

Russian and Ukrainian travellers traditionally account for one in 10 visitors to the island "of which Russians are the majority", says Nikos Halkiadakis, president of the hotel union of Heraklion.

"This clientele will not be replaced."

'We are not afraid'

Like much of the world, Greece rolled out various lockdowns and restrictions as the pandemic took hold in 2020, effectively grinding tourism to a halt.

After a benchmark year in 2019 that saw 33 million tourists visit the country, numbers in 2020 plummeted to 7.4 million - a 78 per cent drop, according to the Bank of Greece.

Revenues also tumbled 76 per cent to €4.3 million.

But as the country opened up last year, arrivals jumped by 94 per cent and revenues shot up by 142 per cent, central bank figures showed.