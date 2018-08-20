Greece exits final bailout successfully: ESM

Tourists take pictures of slogans on a wall in central Athens, on Aug 18, 2018.
Tourists take pictures of slogans on a wall in central Athens, on Aug 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
16 min ago

ATHENS (REUTERS) - Greece has successfully exited its final, three-year bailout programme, agreed in August 2015 to help it cope with the continued fallout from a debt crisis, the euro zone's ESM rescue fund said on Monday (Aug 20).

"Today we can safely conclude the ESM programme with no more follow-up rescue programmes as, for the first time since early 2010, Greece can stand on its own feet," Mario Centeno, the chairman of the ESM's board of governors, said in a statement.

"This was possible thanks to the extraordinary effort of the Greek people, the good cooperation with the current Greek government and the support of European partners through loans and debt relief," he said.

The ESM has disbursed 61.9 billion euros (S$97 billion) over three years in support of macroeconomic adjustment and bank recapitalisation.

A further 24.1 billion euros that was available to Athens under the programme was not needed, the fund said.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!