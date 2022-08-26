Greece, EU accused of probing spy scandal only in 'superficial' way

ATHENS/BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The Greek government and the European Union should move faster on probes over surveillance of an opposition politician and a journalist, a senior European lawmaker said, as the scandal threatens further domestic turmoil.

The authorities' investigation into the national intelligence service has been "extremely superficial", said Sophie in 't Veld, the rapporteur at the European Parliament committee for inquiry into the use of Pegasus and other surveillance spyware.

The scandal centres on decisions by the national intelligence service to spy on Nikos Androulakis, the leader of Greece's opposition socialist Pasok party and a member of the European Parliament, and journalist Thanasis Koukakis.

The head of Greek intelligence, Panagiotis Kontoleon, and the prime minister's chief of staff - and nephew - Grigoris Dimitriadis, resigned earlier this month amid the fallout.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who upon taking office assumed direct oversight of the spy agency, denied any knowledge or involvement.

With many questions remaining unanswered, this could prove to be a significant political crisis for Greece, which heads to national elections expected next spring.

Political party leaders are set to discuss the issue in parliament on Friday (Aug 26) and a parliamentary committee will convene next week to further investigate the issue.

"The Greek authorities, on the one hand, they claim they are innocent so they've got nothing to hide, and on the other hand they are very reluctant to shed light on the whole matter, and so far all their moves over the last year or so have been to cover things up," in 't Veld said.

The government and the intelligence services have said that the surveillance was legal for national security purposes and approved by a prosecutor, but haven't disclosed what method was used to tap the two men's phones and why the phones were hacked.

The government has also denied that security services bought or used a spyware called Predator, which was detected on Androulakis's phone during a check by European Parliament security experts.

'Dark practices'

"The Predator spyware was used to tap my phone, while only a few days earlier I had been placed under surveillance" by the Greek intelligence agency, Androulakis said in early August. "Had it not been for the European Parliament's official report, we would not have been aware of these dark practices."

The malware, made by Cytrox Ltd., a surveillance startup with reported ties to North Macedonia, was deployed against Androulakis and Koukakis, according to forensic analysis by the digital rights group Citizen Lab and the European Parliament. The spyware has been marketed by a Greece-based company called Intellexa, which didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.

"It's been months since it was revealed that the phones of a journalist, and more recently of a lawmaker of the political opposition, were hacked, and yet a lot of questions remain unanswered," said Ilia Siatitsa, the senior legal officer at the London-based non-profit Privacy International.

"The Greek government has not been able so far to explain the coincidence that the phones of the journalist and the parliamentarian of the political opposition were targeted by Predator around the same period that there was a warrant allowing the Greek National Service to tap their phones."