Greece charges Palestinian man over suspected Hamas links

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ATHENS, June 8 - A 37-year-old man arrested in Greece over the weekend has been charged with terrorism offences linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

The Palestinian suspect was detained on Saturday on the island of Crete, where he had been working at a hotel, in a joint operation by Greece's intelligence service and the police anti-terrorism unit, authorities said.

He has been charged with offences linked to Hamas membership and receiving training for terrorist purposes, police sources said, after investigators found evidence he had ordered explosive materials online.

He is due to respond to the charges before a prosecutor on Thursday, ANA said.

Police said they seized mobile phones, bank cards, a laptop and a precision scale from his residence in Crete and from an apartment in Athens.

According to police sources, the man arrived in Greece from Gaza about a year ago and had been granted asylum. Authorities are investigating whether he received explosives training outside Europe — most likely in Malaysia — and whether he was planning an attack.

He was arrested after intelligence officials linked him to two key suspects recently detained in Cyprus, as well as two alleged accomplices there.

Cypriot police said two men, aged 32 and 38, have been in custody since May 22 on suspicion of terrorism-related offences after explosive-making materials were found during searches of two premises. REUTERS