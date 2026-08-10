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Greece battles new fire near Athens driven by winds

At least 172 firefighters and around 40 vehicles have been deployed to fight the blaze in Kouvaras, 60km south-east of Athens.

ATHENS – A new wildfire broke out in Greece on the morning of Aug 10, south-east of the capital Athens, fanned by strong winds of more than 70kmh, firefighters said.

At least 172 firefighters and around 40 vehicles have been deployed to fight the blaze in Kouvaras, 60km south-east of Athens, in the Attica region, the fire service announced on X.

“Two water-bombing aircraft and four helicopters” are also taking part, it added.

Agios Stylianos, a village near Kouvaras, has been ordered to evacuate by civil protection authorities.

Just hours later, the flames appeared to have subsided, an AFP photographer said.

It marks the second fire near Athens this summer, after one that broke out on July 31 north-west of the Greek capital and destroyed more than 11,000ha of pine forest and farmland.

Because of gusts reaching up to 130kmh, it took five days to bring the fire under control.

Two helicopter crew members died in a collision with another helicopter while battling the flames.

Like much of the Mediterranean, Greece has experienced increasingly frequent and intense wildfires that scientists link to climate change. The country remains on extreme alert and several regions are still classified at a very high fire risk.

Experts have warned about the increased severity of the fires affecting Attica, where Athens is located.

From 2017 to 2026, 42 per cent of the total forest area in the region burnt because of 15 major fires. AFP