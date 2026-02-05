Straitstimes.com header logo

Greece arrests member of military for espionage

ATHENS, Feb 5 - Greek defence authorities have arrested a member of the Greek defence forces who was leaking "secret information" to "third parties", the Greek National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) said on Thursday.

"The arrest took place within a military area, in cooperation and coordination with other state services," GEETHA said in a press release.

According to sources close to the investigation, the man had been being monitored for months but his arrest was accelerated on suspicion that he was leaking "highly sensitive" information. He is also accused of attempting to hire other people.

Greece's intelligence service has been involved in the probe. REUTERS

Greece

