ATHENS, Dec 15 - Greek police have arrested five suspected members of an international crime ring trafficking an estimated seven tonnes ‍of ​cocaine from Venezuela to Europe ‍on a Greek-operated fishing vessel, two police officials said on Monday.

The arrests, ​in ​various parts of Greece, follow an investigation launched in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, one of ‍the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Those held included the ​suspected ringleader.

The ship had ⁠set sail from a small port in Greece's northern city of Thessaloniki for Latin America. Investigators believe that it later loaded up ​to seven tonnes of cocaine off Venezuela. Police did not disclose its ‌final destination.

Another five people on ​board the vessel were arrested by French authorities, the official added. The ship, escorted by the French Navy over the past two days through the Atlantic, will be taken to a French port.

Greece has launched a probe into the ‍owner of the vessel, who has a criminal record ​related to drug offences.

The Mediterranean country has stepped up the fight ​against drug trafficking in recent years as ‌Europe has become a top market for cocaine. REUTERS