Gorbachev on Gorbachev: the last Soviet leader in his own words

LONDON (REUTERS) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, died on Tuesday (Aug 30), Russian news agencies cited hospital staff as saying. He was 91.

Gorbachev ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two, and bring about the reunification of Germany.

The following are some notable quotes from Mikhail Gorbachev:

On meeting his wife Raisa (from interview with US Vogue, 2013)

"One day we took each other by the hand and went for a walk in the evening. And we walked like that for our whole life."

First public remarks on the Chernobyl nuclear power station disaster, delivered on Russian television, May 14, 1986, 18 days after the explosion

"This is one more tolling of the bell, and a new terrible warning, that in the nuclear age what is needed is new political thinking and new policies."

Announcing the need for deep Soviet reform in speech to the Soviet Communist Party Central Committee, January 1987

"At some point, the country began to lose momentum, difficulties and unresolved problems started to pile up, and there appeared elements of stagnation and other phenomena alien to socialism. All this badly affected the economy and social, cultural and intellectual life ...

"A need for change was evidently overdue in the economy and other fields, but it was not realised in the political and practical work of the party and the state."

Remarks on the signing of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the landmark arms control pact of the Reagan-Gorbachev era, December 8, 1987 in Washington

"For everyone, and above all for our two great powers, the treaty whose text is on this table offers a big chance, at last, to get onto the road leading away from the threat of catastrophe.

"It is our duty to take full advantage of that chance and move together toward a nuclear free world, which holds out for our children and grandchildren, and for their children and grandchildren, the promise of a fulfilling and happy life, without fear and without a senseless waste of resources on weapons of destruction."