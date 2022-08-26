Goodbye hot showers and street lights: How Europe is slashing energy use

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Europeans are taking colder showers, offices are turning down thermostats, and stores are dimming lights to avoid blackouts and freezing homes this winter in the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

As the Kremlin slashes gas deliveries and power-plant outages intensify a supply squeeze, Europe has little alternative but to curtail demand.

Measures so far have been uneven, but the urgency is growing as wholesale prices continue to surge.

While some countries like Germany, where nearly half the homes rely on gas for heating, are more exposed than others, the European Union is seeking to band together. The bloc's member states aim to cut gas use by 15 per cent through this winter if Russia - which historically covered about 40 per cent of EU demand for the fuel - turns off the tap.

Goodbye, warm pools

Here's an overview of some of the key initiatives to curb energy usage.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet approved a raft of measures this week to help cut gas consumption by a fifth this fall and winter.

The national measures, which add to steps taken by towns across Germany such as cutting off warm water in public pools, are aimed at reducing gas use by about 2 per cent and include: a ban on heating private swimming pools; no longer heating some areas in public buildings; lowering the minimum office temperature to 19 deg C; banning most outside lighting for buildings and monuments; boosting energy efficiency in public and private buildings.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a target to reduce energy consumption in 2024 by 10 per cent compared with 2019's level.

His administration last month set up a series of working groups focused on government operations, real estate, tech and telecoms, and shopping centres and other public sites. The goal is to have specific proposals by the end of September.

While there's been few concrete steps so far, there have been a smattering of initiatives.

By October, French supermarket chains will turn off illuminated store signs after closing, and retail spaces will reduce lighting by 30 per cent and lower temperatures to 17 deg C during peak shopping hours, if there's government guidance to do so.

To set an example, the country's Finance Ministry said it would only turn on the heat when office temperatures fall below 19 deg C and would not cool unless it gets hotter than 26 deg C.