Global warming will reach 1.5 deg C threshold this decade, report says

LONDON – Climate change is accelerating, and the world will cross the 1.5 deg C warming threshold this decade, according to research published on Thursday that scientists said should raise alarms at COP28 climate talks in 2023.

Countries pledged in the 2015 Paris Agreement to hold global warming to within 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial temperatures, but the new paper by a team of scientists, including from National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Columbia University, adds to evidence suggesting that this goal is already out of reach.

Most emissions scenarios under the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) envision the world breaching 1.5 deg C during the 2030s.

“The 1.5 deg C limit is deader than a doornail,” said study co-author James Hansen of Columbia University’s Earth Institute, who was among the first scientists to alert the world in the 1980s to the climate-warming impact of greenhouse gases.

“The shortcoming of our scientific community is to not make clear to the political leaders what the situation is,” he said.

The world has already warmed by nearly 1.2 deg C above pre-industrial temperatures.

The study has received mixed feedback from other climate scientists.

Some questioned its findings, with Dr Michael Mann of the University of Pennsylvania saying in a blog post that they were “very much out of the mainstream”.

The new report comes after months of extreme weather shocks worldwide, from heatwaves in China to severe flooding in Libya, with 2023 set to be the warmest year on record.

Countries will gather later in November in Dubai for the annual UN climate summit to discuss global policy efforts to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

Earth sensitivity

The study’s findings, published in the journal Oxford Open Climate Change, result from two factors.

Scientists have underestimated how sensitive the Earth’s climate is to rising carbon dioxide levels.

The IPCC has given a best-guess estimate that the doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide levels would yield global warming of around 3 deg C.