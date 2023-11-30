Global warming forced Greenland's polar bears to adapt, study shows

A 2022 photo shows a female polar bear and her cub looking for something to eat along the shoreline of Canada's Hudson Bay. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
17 sec ago

COPENHAGEN - Polar bears in Greenland have shown considerable flexibility as climate change forced them to drastically adapt their diet and habitat, but the current shift could still prove a daunting challenge, researchers said on Nov 29.

At the end of the last ice age, some 12,000 years ago, “when temperatures went up, sea ice went down,” it reduced the polar bears’ habitat and forced them to move further north, Assistant Professor Michael Westbury, co-author of a recent study on the subject recently published in the journal Science Advances, told AFP on Nov 29.

Prof Westbury also noted that the start of the interglacial period, rising temperatures led to a decline in the bear population.

However, despite concerns about the survival of the species – which has been classified as vulnerable since 1982 – “polar bears are relatively okay,” the lecturer at the University of Copenhagen said.

“They could be a bit more adaptable than we previously thought... it’s a little bit of a surprise,” he added.

Scientists recently identified a new population of polar bears in south-east Greenland, which uses the chunks of ice breaking off from the region’s freshwater glaciers to hunt seals, whereas the predators usually use the melting ice pack to hunt their preferred prey.

This group, which is different from those of West Greenland, do not live in ideal conditions, Prof Westbury stressed, but “they can adapt their food, and that leads to other changes.”

At the same time, the current acceleration in global warming is putting the animals in an unprecedented situation.

“The prediction would be they have to keep shifting further and further north. But then once there’s no way to go, then that could be very detrimental,” Prof Westbury said.

This situation is made more complicated for polar bears since the rapid change in temperatures leave the polar bears less time to adapt and modify their behaviour. AFP

More On This Topic
Study quantifies link between greenhouse gases, polar bear survival
In the Arctic Circle, meet the polar bear, an early warning system for human survival

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top