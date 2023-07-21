Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

LONDON - Shoppers are snapping up Barbie hoop earrings, perfume, jumpsuits, and dresses as retailers seek to cash in on Friday’s Barbie film release, reigniting the craze for the plastic doll and her hot pink, sequin-adorned universe.

With many consumers spending less amid a cost of living squeeze, retailers are jumping at the opportunity to persuade shoppers to buy more expensive items and boost their revenues.

The vast range of products and brand tie-ups, many aimed at adults, are a bet on the nostalgia trip that Barbie represents for many who played with the doll as children.

Mattel, which owns the brand, aims for the film to renew the doll’s nostalgic appeal, while also embedding Barbie into the psyche of a new generation.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen this many brand partnerships coming out of one film,” said Ms Jo Ashdown, managing partner at Mando-Connect, a brand partnership agency.

Zara’s Barbie collection launched on Monday does feature 17 children’s garments and accessories, including a hot-pink one-piece swimsuit, a backpack, and sneakers, but the offering for women is much broader, with 85 items.