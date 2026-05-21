Global outrage mounts after Israeli minister taunts Gaza flotilla activists

May 21 - Israel faced mounting international criticism after its national security minister released a video showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands bound following the interception of aid vessels in international waters.

Below are some national and international reactions to the footage posted on X by the minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Wednesday:

EUROPEAN UNION

European Council President Antonio Costa said he was "appalled" by Ben-Gvir's treatment of aid flotilla members attempting to enter Gaza. "This behaviour is completely unacceptable. We call for their immediate release," Costa said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain summoned Israel's chargé d'affaires over the video, with its foreign ministry saying the content "violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people." Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was "truly appalled" by the video.

ITALY

Italy's government said that Israel's treatment of flotilla activists was unacceptable and that it would summon the Israeli ambassador for an explanation. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani demanded an apology for the activists' treatment and what they called Israel's "total disrespect" for Italy's requests.

SPAIN

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the images were unacceptable and said Spain "will not tolerate anyone mistreating our citizens." Sanchez added that his government would push for Spain's ban on Ben-Gvir entering the country to be urgently extended across the European Union.

FRANCE

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he had summoned the Israeli ambassador after the video emerged, calling Ben-Gvir's actions "unacceptable." Barrot said French citizens must be treated with respect and freed as soon as possible, while adding that he opposed the flotilla's approach.

ISRAEL

The backlash also prompted criticism within Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the interception of the flotilla but said Ben-Gvir's treatment of the activists was "not in line with Israel's values and norms". Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticised Ben-Gvir over the treatment of the activists, saying he had harmed Israel in a "disgraceful display" and undermined the work of Israeli soldiers and diplomats.

"No, you are not the face of Israel," Saar said in a post on X.

POLAND

Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he had summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires over the detention of the activists, demanding their immediate release and an apology. He also requested that the interior ministry ban Ben-Gvir from entering Poland, a spokesperson said.

IRELAND

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said 14 Irish citizens who joined the flotilla are in buses on their way to Istanbul from where they will be deported. "We have raised in no uncertain terms the horror and dissatisfaction at the way in which our citizens have been treated," McEntee told parliament.

CANADA

Canada said it would summon the Israeli ambassador in protest at the video, described by Foreign Minister Anita Anand as "deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable." Prime Minister Mark Carney later described Israel's treatment of the detained activists as "abominable" and "unacceptable."

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands will summon Israel's ambassador over what it called the "unacceptable" treatment of the activists. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said the images were "shocking", adding he had raised the matter with Israel's foreign minister.

THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticised Ben-Gvir over the treatment of the detained activists, saying that while the flotilla was a "stupid stunt," Ben-Gvir had "betrayed the dignity" of Israel with his handling of the detainees. REUTERS