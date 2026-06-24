Global Ebola risk ‘remains low’, WHO chief says, after case confirmed in France

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WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned against “overreaction” to a case in France, in which a doctor who got off a flight in Paris on June 23 was confirmed to have Ebola.

GENEVA – The global risk “remains low” from a deadly Ebola outbreak centred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization chief said on June 24, after a case was confirmed in France.

France on June 24 announced the first confirmed case of Ebola identified on its territory: a doctor who had flown back from the DRC, which is fighting a major outbreak.

The case is the first of the deadly haemorrhagic fever identified outside the African continent during the current outbreak, which has also affected Uganda.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned against “overreaction” to the case – the first ever detected in France.

There is “no need for panic”, he said, insisting that “the risk to the rest of the world is low”.

He underlined though that the case served as “a reminder of the risks faced by front-line responders”.

“Almost 80 health workers have been infected, highlighting the risks they face and the importance of strengthening infection prevention and control,” he pointed out.

The case confirmed on June 24 involved a doctor who had been working with the Alliance for International Medical Action, the non-governmental organisation said.

The patient “boarded a commercial flight from Kinshasa and was almost asymptomatic – except for headaches”, the French Health Ministry said.

The patient’s condition “slightly deteriorated during the flight”, after which they were immediately isolated and taken into care upon landing in Paris, even before the disease was officially identified, the ministry added.

The patient was in a “stable condition” and their viral load was “very low”, it said.

Efforts were under way to identify potential contacts.

The WHO was advising countries “to support the safe deployment of personnel responding to this outbreak”, Tedros said.

“This includes ensuring that organisations deploying staff provide clear information on risks, how to reduce and manage the risks of exposure, and that countries are prepared to facilitate evacuation if needed.”

The DRC’s 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 after several unexplained deaths in the mineral-rich but volatile eastern Ituri province plagued by armed groups.

According to the latest official figures, more than 1,000 cases have been recorded, including 267 deaths, representing a fatality rate of around 25 per cent.

The WHO assesses the public health risk level as “very high” for the DRC, “high” for Uganda and other countries bordering the DRC, and “low” for the rest of the world.

Tedros called for putting the case in France in “perspective”.

He pointed out that while thousands of Ebola cases have been detected in Africa over the past half century, “in the past 50 years, the number of cases that were detected outside Africa are less than 30”. AFP