Girl severely injured in Berlin primary school knife attack

BERLIN - A girl sustained life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at her primary school in Berlin on Wednesday, police said, while a suspect had been detained.

A second girl was also injured in the attack at the school in the Berlin district of Neukoelln, they said.

The schoolmates, thought to be aged seven or eight, were both rushed to hospital.

A suspect was arrested close to the school grounds following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear, a police spokeswoman said.

Neither was it clear whether the assailant was known to the schoolgirls, the spokeswoman said.

Berlin’s regional interior minister Iris Spranger said she was “deeply shocked” by the events at the school, confirming the girls had been attacked with a knife. AFP