Girl, 10, dies after elderly driver hit child cyclists in France

BORDEAUX, France - A 10-year-old girl died on June 7 of her injuries two days after an elderly driver hit her and other children who were cycling to a park in western France, a prosecutor said.

An 83-year-old woman driving on the wrong side of the road hit a group of 12 children aged seven to 11 on June 5 in the coastal city of La Rochelle as they headed from a leisure centre to the park with two supervisors, officials and an eyewitness said.

The head-on collision injured seven of the children, including three seriously, the prosecutor’s office said.

The worst injured, a 10-year-old girl, was declared brain dead on June 6 and her death was confirmed early on the morning of June 7, La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize said.

She had been airlifted to the city of Tours for treatment.