Girl, 12, who lost legs in Russian missile attacks, runs at Ukraine city half marathon

A 12-year-old Ukrainian girl who made the news when she lost her legs in a Russian missile attack, made headlines again on Sunday when she took to the cobbled streets of Lviv at the city’s half marathon.

Yana Stepanenko and her mother Natalia were among thousands attempting to flee eastern Ukraine in April 2022, shortly after the invasion by neighbouring country Russia, who terms it a “special military operation”.

A Russian missile hit the Kramatorsk train station on the morning of on April 8, killing nearly 60 people and injuring more than 100, according to the Ukrainian government.

While the two of them were knocked unconscious by the impact of the missile, when they came to, Ms Stepanenko realised she had lost a leg, while her daughter Yana, then 11, lost both of hers.

“I couldn’t get up. It was very painful – I looked at my legs and cried,” Yana told international non-governmental organisation United for Ukraine.

Both she and her mother started walking in July 2022 after receiving prosthetic legs in San Diego, California through assistance from the United States’ Right to Walk Foundation.

They were flown to California for treatment after spending a few months at a hospital in the western Ukraine city, Lviv.

On Sunday, Yana was running at the Lviv half marathon with a group of runners with missing limbs and crutches.

She ran about 70m in a video posted by Run Ukraine, showing the 12-year-old in pink navigating the cobbled streets with her prosthetic legs after being counted off at the start line.