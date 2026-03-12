Ghana to submit UN resolution on slavery reparations; eyes broad support

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

LONDON, March 12 - Ghana intends to propose a United Nations resolution recognising transatlantic slavery as the "gravest crime in the history of humankind" and calling for reparations, and expects broad support despite resistance in Europe.

The West African nation, a prominent advocate of reparations on the continent, plans to table the proposal at the U.N. General Assembly, possibly as early as this month, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The plan marks a new step in Africa's efforts to seek accountability for historical injustices by former colonial powers, and the country hopes it will "enjoy the support of many member states".

"The proposed resolution seeks to recognise transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime in the history of humankind, taking into account its scale, duration, legalisation and enduring consequences," it said.

While calls for reparations have gained momentum in recent years, there is also a growing backlash.

Several European leaders have opposed even discussing the subject, with critics arguing today's states and institutions should not be held responsible for historical wrongs.

Asked if it expected opposition, the ministry said: "A backlash against truth is one that we hope would not occur. Ghana is not seeking to reopen old wounds but to heal those wounds with truth."

PUSH FOR REPARATIONS

African and Caribbean nations have been seeking to establish a special U.N. reparations tribunal, with lawyers noting previous tribunals had been created by resolution or by the Security Council.

The African Union (AU) last year set out to create a "unified vision" among its 55 member states on what reparations may look like, from financial compensation and formal apologies to policy reforms. AU leaders endorsed the proposed resolution at a summit last month.

Member states of the Caribbean Community, which has outlined its own reparations plan, are also expected to support it.

"We remain optimistic that others would equally be able to do so," the ministry said. REUTERS