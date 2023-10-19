Germany's Scholz vows action after Molotov cocktails thrown at synagogue

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to fight anti-Semitism on German soil on Wednesday, after attackers hurled two Molotov cocktails at a Jewish synagogue.

Police in the German capital said they were probing the attack, which took place in the city’s Mitte district in the early hours of Wednesday morning. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Germany has seen a sharp increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Two unidentified people came on foot and threw two burning bottles filled with liquid in the direction of the synagogue on Brunnenstrasse,” a commercial and residential street, police said in a statement.

“The bottles landed on the pavement and broke, extinguishing the fire.”

As the masked assailants ran away, round-the-clock security forces stationed outside noticed a “small fire” where the attackers had been standing and were able to put it out, “preventing further consequences”.

The building, which also houses a daycare centre and a school, belongs to Kahal Adass Jisroel, which calls itself as “a growing Jewish community in the heart of Berlin”.

On social media, it confirmed that “people and the building, fortunately, were unharmed”.

Without addressing the incident specifically, Mr Scholz posted a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, condemning anti-Jewish hatred.

“Attacks against Jewish institutions, violent riots on our streets – this is inhumane, disgusting and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in Germany. My thanks go to the security forces, especially in this situation.”

‘Despicable act’

A police union and local media also reported clashes between demonstrators and police late on Tuesday at pro-Palestinian rallies in Berlin, which have been largely banned since Hamas’ deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli embassy in Berlin condemned the incidents, calling for German authorities to address anti-Semitic attacks with “unwavering severity”.