Germany's Scholz tackles energy fears as government bails out gas giant

BERLIN (AFP) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to shield Germans from surging energy costs on Friday (July 22) as the government agreed a rescue package for key gas company Uniper, which has been brought down by market turmoil from the war in Ukraine.

Interrupting his summer holidays to give a press conference in Berlin, Scholz reassured Germans they would "never walk alone" with the burden of spiralling gas and electricity costs.

The government is planning a housing benefit reform from next year as well as flat-rate payments to help consumers pay their bills, Scholz told reporters after the Uniper announcement.

"No one will be left alone with their challenges and problems," he said.

Russia's war in Ukraine has caused an energy earthquake in Europe and especially in Germany, which is heavily dependent upon Russian gas.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war, with Germany accusing Moscow of using energy as a "weapon".

Russia on Thursday restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline after 10 days of maintenance, but at low volumes, and suspicions linger that the Kremlin may trigger an energy crisis on the continent this winter.

Rescue plan

German gas giant Uniper, threatened with bankruptcy as a result of the crisis, on Friday said it had agreed a rescue plan with the government.

The plan "comprises a capital increase of approximately €267 million (S$ million) for an issue price of 1.70 euros per share", which will lead to "a shareholding of the (state) in Uniper of approximately 30 per cent", Uniper said in a statement.

The group will benefit from a public loan of "up to €7.7 billion" in mandatory convertible bonds that will eventually become shares.

An increase is also planned in the credit line available to the firm via the public lender KfW from two to nine billion euros, Uniper said.

"Uniper is a company of vital importance for the economic development of our country and for the energy supply of our citizens," Scholz told reporters after the announcement.