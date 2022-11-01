Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

FRANKFURT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing.

Mr Scholz, accompanied by a delegation of business executives, will be the first European Union leader to visit the world’s second-biggest economy since 2019.

During the one-day trip on Friday, he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

But the visit has sparked controversy, coming as Berlin reels from an over-dependence on Russian energy imports and amid surging tensions with China over issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses against the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Mr Dolkun Isa, an Uighur activist based in Germany and president of the World Uighur Congress, on Tuesday slammed the planned visit and accused Mr Scholz of deciding to “pay homage to Xi Jinping in complete disregard of human suffering”.

The decision to bring a business delegation “shows that for Germany, profit continues to trump human rights”, Mr Isa told a press briefing in Berlin.

Even senior figures within Mr Scholz’s coalition are raising concerns.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she feared mistakes made in the relationship with Russia could be repeated with China.

“We must prevent that,” Ms Baerbock - from the Greens, a member of Mr Scholz’s uneasy three-party ruling coalition - told broadcaster ARD at the weekend.

“I think it is extremely important that we never again make ourselves so dependent on a country that does not share our values.”

‘Minimise risks’

The sensitivity was highlighted when a row erupted last month about whether to allow Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

Ultimately, Mr Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.

Ahead of the trip, Mr Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stressed the Chancellor was not in favour of “decoupling” from China, but also wanted to “diversify, and minimise risks”.