Germany's Scholz 'determined' to continue aid to Ukraine

KYIV (REUTERS, AFP) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday (Feb 14) he expects clear steps from Russia to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine, adding that Germany and its Western allies were prepared for serious dialogue with Russia over European security.

“We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues,” Mr Scholz told a news conference after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was in Kyiv, said he was “determined” to maintain aid to Ukraine amid mounting tensions with Russia.

Mr Scholz announced new credit of 150 million euros (S$228.55 million) from Germany to Ukraine and said the West was ready to impose “very far-reaching and effective sanctions” if Russia violated Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Mr Scholz told reporters that “no country in the world” had offered more economic assistance in the last eight years to Ukraine than Germany with more than US$2 billion (S$2.69 billion) in aid, saying it had made Kyiv “more resilient and independent against foreign influence”.

“I can assure you that we are determined to continue this support,” he said after talks with Mr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky declared that joining the Nato alliance would guarantee his country’s survival, defending an ambition that has enraged his powerful Russian neighbour.

“We understand that Nato membership would ensure our security and our territorial integrity,” Mr Zelensky told reporters at a joint news conference with Mr Scholz.

Mr Zelensky also told Mr Scholz that Russia was wielding its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a “geopolitical weapon”.

The controversial energy link bypassing Ukraine has been a growing irritant in Germany’s relations with Washington and Kyiv.

“We have certain disagreements in our assessments” of the Russia-Germany energy link, Mr Zelensky said.

“We clearly understand that it is a geopolitical weapon.”

Russia has completed the building the pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea, but German regulators are yet to approve its use.

US President Joe Biden has warned that he would find a way to “bring an end” to the project should Russia invade Ukraine.