BERLIN - More than two months into the war in Ukraine, Germany finds itself in a bitter predicament. On the one hand, it wants to support Ukraine and show solidarity with the embattled European country. On the other hand, Berlin is trying to calibrate its aid such that it does not overstep imaginary red lines and become a war party.

As a result, the German approach is seen as undecided, non-committal and by some even cowardly.