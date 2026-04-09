Germany's Merz: We do not want NATO to split over U.S.-Iran war
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BERLIN, April 9 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday he did not want U.S.-Iran war to place any further strain on relations between the United States and its European NATO partners.
"We do not want – I do not want – NATO to split. NATO is a guarantor of our security, including and above all in Europe," he said, speaking to journalists.
He added he had encouraged U.S. President Donald Trump in a call to pursue negotiations with Iran with urgency.
Germany was resuming direct talks with Iranian leadership in Tehran, Merz said in Berlin. REUTERS