Germany's Merz: We do not want NATO to split over U.S.-Iran war

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks to the media about the current developments in domestic and foreign politics, in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

BERLIN, April 9 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday he did not want U.S.-Iran war to place any further strain on relations between the United States and its European NATO partners.

"We do not want – I do not want – NATO to split. NATO is a guarantor of our security, including and above all in Europe," he said, speaking to journalists.

He added he had encouraged U.S. President Donald Trump in a call to pursue negotiations with Iran with urgency.

Germany was resuming direct talks with Iranian leadership in Tehran, Merz said in Berlin. REUTERS