Germany’s Merz to visit Washington in March, Die Welt reports

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a government statement on the foreign policy situation during a session of the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2026.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make his third visit to Washington in early March.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make his third visit to Washington in early March, amid efforts to ease transatlantic tensions between European nations and US President Donald Trump, German daily Die Welt reported on Feb 6.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Merz’s office.

The news comes around a week before the start of the Munich Security Conference, the high-level annual meeting of security policy specialists that saw

blistering criticism of the United States’ European NATO partners

by US Vice President JD Vance.

Mr Vance is not expected to come to the conference this year but Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Congressional delegation are scheduled to attend. REUTERS

