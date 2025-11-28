Straitstimes.com header logo

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit Israel, meet PM Netanyahu

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Israel on Dec 6 and 7 for his first official visit since taking office, a German government spokesperson said on Nov 28.

Mr Merz is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec 7 to discuss bilateral relations, the ceasefire in Gaza and other international issues, and will also visit the Yad Vashem memorial and hold talks with local representatives from society, the spokesperson added during a regular government press conference.

Germany has long been one of Israel’s staunchest supporters, but

has also criticised Mr Netanyahu’s government

over its strategy in the devastating Gaza war.

In November, the German government moved to resume weapons sales to Israel that it had been suspended since August over the war, but said the decision is subject to the observance of the ceasefire and the large-scale provision of humanitarian aid. REUTERS

