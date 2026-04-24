Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany’s Merz says no ‘immediate’ Ukraine EU membership, floats Kyiv joining meetings

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arriving for an informal meeting of the European Council in Nicosia, Cyprus, on April 24.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arriving for an informal meeting of the European Council in Nicosia, Cyprus, on April 24.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • German Chancellor Merz stated Ukraine's "immediate accession" to the EU is not possible, suggesting non-voting participation in EU meetings.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky rejected "symbolic EU membership," insisting on full-fledged status as Ukraine defends common European values.
  • Ukraine fears interim solutions could cause long delays, while EU leaders generally support progress but not fast-tracking its membership bid.

AI generated

NICOSIA - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on April 24 there was no prospect of Ukraine’s “immediate accession” to the EU, but suggested Kyiv could join meetings of the bloc’s members without voting rights.

Ukraine is pushing to speed up its bid to join the 27-nation European Union as it fights Russia’s invasion on the battlefield.

Kyiv’s progress has been blocked by Hungary’s nationalist premier, Mr Viktor Orban, but his defeat in elections earlier this month raised hopes it can move to the next step.

EU leaders broadly back moving Ukraine forward by opening the first of the so-called negotiating “clusters”.

But there is little appetite to fast-track Kyiv – causing some to pitch possible interim benefits in the meantime.

“It is clear to everyone that an immediate accession of Ukraine to the EU is, of course, not possible,” Mr Merz said, after an EU summit in Cyprus that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky attended.

“I also want to enable closer integration into the European institutions, for example through participation in European councils without voting rights,” Mr Merz added.

Just ahead of the gathering in Cyprus, Mr Zelensky appeared to pour cold water on any plans to grant Kyiv some form of lesser status instead of full membership.

He insisted that Kyiv “does not need symbolic EU membership”.

“We are defending common European values. I believe that we deserve full-fledged EU membership,” Mr Zelensky told journalists.

Ukraine is desperate to keep up momentum towards joining the bloc and fears that any suggested interim solutions will see it stranded for years in a halfway house. AFP

More on this topic
EU formally approves Ukraine loan and 20th sanctions package against Russia
Ukraine says drone operators can down targets from thousands of kilometres away
See more on

EU

Germany

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.