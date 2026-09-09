Germany's Merz remains sceptical of ban on far-right AfD party

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during the 2027 budget debate during a plenum session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Sept 9 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday he remained sceptical that proceedings to ban the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party would succeed, arguing that political parties should instead seek to win back its voters.

"I am, and remain, sceptical that such ban proceedings can succeed," Merz told reporters in Berlin.

The party surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday on a platform to curb migration and restore ties with Moscow.

A debate over whether to pursue a ban on the AfD has intensified as the party has gained support.

"I do not believe that banning this party would solve the problem," Merz said. "The priority in dealing with the AfD must lie in political confrontation with the party and in trying to win its voters back to the political centre."

Merz also accused the AfD of endangering German prosperity through its hostility to the European Union.

"Anyone who questions Germany's membership of the European Union, who wants to leave the European Union, the euro and the Schengen area, is putting a considerable part of our country's prosperity at risk," Merz said. REUTERS