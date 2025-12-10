Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany’s Merz on X fine: Obey our laws if you operate in Europe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The European Union hit Elon Musk's X with a ​€120 million (S$180 million) fine for violating European transparency rules.

The European Union hit Elon Musk's X with a ​€120 million (S$180 million) fine for violating European transparency rules.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:
  • German Chancellor responds to Trump's criticism of a fine on social media platform X.
  • Foreign firms, including US companies, must follow German and EU rules.
  • Companies can challenge sanctions via legal avenues available to all firms, European and American.

AI generated

BERLIN - Foreign companies, including those from the United States, must obey ‍German ​and EU rules when ‍they operate there, Germany’s chancellor said on ​Dec 9, ​responding to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of a fine imposed on ‍social media platform X.

“Just as European and ​German companies ⁠have to follow the rules in America, sometimes facing very draconian punishments, so American companies ​must accept our rules here, and if they don’t, ‌then there are ​possiblities for sanctioning them,” Mr Friedrich Merz told reporters.

“There are legal avenues for challenging (those sanctions), and they are available to all companies, European and American,” he ‍added.

Mr Trump described on Dec 8 as “nasty”

the ​€120 million (S$180 million) fine

the European Commission levied ​on Mr Elon Musk’s social ‌media platform - formerly known as Twitter - for violating European transparency rules. REUTERS

More on this topic
After fine against X, Elon Musk says EU ‘should be abolished’
EU dismisses ‘completely crazy statements’ after Musk attack
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.