Germany’s Merz on X fine: Obey our laws if you operate in Europe
AI generated
BERLIN - Foreign companies, including those from the United States, must obey German and EU rules when they operate there, Germany’s chancellor said on Dec 9, responding to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of a fine imposed on social media platform X.
“Just as European and German companies have to follow the rules in America, sometimes facing very draconian punishments, so American companies must accept our rules here, and if they don’t, then there are possiblities for sanctioning them,” Mr Friedrich Merz told reporters.
“There are legal avenues for challenging (those sanctions), and they are available to all companies, European and American,” he added.
the €120 million (S$180 million) finethe European Commission levied on Mr Elon Musk’s social media platform - formerly known as Twitter - for violating European transparency rules. REUTERS