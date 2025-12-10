Germany’s Merz on X fine: Obey our laws if you operate in Europe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN - Foreign companies, including those from the United States, must obey ‍German ​and EU rules when ‍they operate there, Germany’s chancellor said on ​Dec 9, ​responding to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of a fine imposed on ‍social media platform X.

“Just as European and ​German companies ⁠have to follow the rules in America, sometimes facing very draconian punishments, so American companies ​must accept our rules here, and if they don’t, ‌then there are ​possiblities for sanctioning them,” Mr Friedrich Merz told reporters.

“There are legal avenues for challenging (those sanctions), and they are available to all companies, European and American,” he ‍added.