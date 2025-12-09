Europe must become less dependent on US, says Germany’s Merz

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visiting London on Dec 8 for talks with the leaders of Britain, France and Ukraine.

MAINZ, Germany - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Dec 9 rejected a blistering attack on European democracies by the Trump administration, which issued a strategy paper last week declaring that ‍ the ​continent faced “civilisational erasure”.

The US National Security Strategy, made public ‍last week, caused shock across Europe, with a broadside that accused European governments of “subversion of democratic processes” ​and ​said US policy should include “cultivating resistance” within the European Union.

The language of the document echoed previous criticism of Europe from leading figures in the administration, including Vice-President ‍J.D. Vance, and highlighted the growing strains between European capitals and Washington.

“Some of it ​is understandable, some of it is ⁠comprehensible, and some of it is unacceptable to us from a European perspective,” Mr Merz told reporters, on a visit to the western German state of Rheinland-Pfalz.

“I see no need for the Americans to now ​want to save democracy in Europe. If it were necessary to save it, we would manage that on ‌our own,” he said.

Leaders including Mr Merz ​have acknowledged that Europeans need to rebuild militaries that have withered after decades of neglect, leaving them heavily dependent on the US military for their own defence.

But they have to tread a careful line between responding to the exceptionally harsh language from the administration and avoiding alienating their strongest ally.

“The question of what this means for our security cooperation is ‍obviously the most important question,” Mr Merz said.

“It confirms my assessment that we in ​Europe, and therefore also in Germany, must become much more independent from the US in terms of ​security policy.”

Mr Merz said Mr Trump, whose grandfather came from Germany, was ‌expected to visit in 2026.

“The invitation is there, of course,” he said. REUTERS