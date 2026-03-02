Germany's Merz calls for plan for 'day after' in Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz makes a statement on the situation in the Middle East, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

BERLIN, March 1 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on U.S. and European partners to start planning for the future of Iran and the region, saying the people of Iran deserved a better future after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.

Merz said his government agreed with U.S. goals to end Tehran's nuclear armament and finish a "destructive game" being played by Iran, but he warned of possible dangers ahead.

"This is not without risk. We do not know how far the region will be drawn into escalation by Iran's harsh counterstrikes," Merz told reporters.

Pointing to some reservations over the U.S. and Israeli actions, Merz said now was not the time to lecture partners and allies, despite doubts.

"We want to work with our partners in the U.S., Israel, the region, and Europe to develop an agenda for the day after," said Merz.

His four aims were to ensure peace and stability in the region, to get Iran to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programme, to contribute to a stable future for Iran and to help Iranians decide their own fate.

Merz also said Germany would not tolerate attacks on U.S. or Israeli institutions in the country. REUTERS