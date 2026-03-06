Straitstimes.com header logo

Germany's Merz calls for Iran's territorial integrity to be preserved

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Google Preferred Source badge

MUNICH, March 6 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday called for Iran's territorial integrity to be preserved as the war against Tehran initiated by Israel and the United States last week threatens to expand across the Middle East.

Merz said that the collapse of Iranian statehood or proxy conflicts fought on Iranian soil were not in anyone's interest.

"Such scenarios could have far-reaching consequences for Europe," said Merz at a skilled trades fair in the southern city of Munich, adding that Germany was working with partners to formulate a common stance to end the fighting.

"The Iranian state must remain functional, and public order and basic services must be maintained. The Iranian economy must not collapse. Uncontrolled migration from Iran must be prevented," Merz said.

He added that sanctions could be lifted and aid could be provided to Iran if it fulfils the necessary conditions. REUTERS

See more on

Middle East

United States

Iran

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.