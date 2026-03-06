Germany's Merz calls for Iran's territorial integrity to be preserved

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

MUNICH, March 6 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday called for Iran's territorial integrity to be preserved as the war against Tehran initiated by Israel and the United States last week threatens to expand across the Middle East.

Merz said that the collapse of Iranian statehood or proxy conflicts fought on Iranian soil were not in anyone's interest.

"Such scenarios could have far-reaching consequences for Europe," said Merz at a skilled trades fair in the southern city of Munich, adding that Germany was working with partners to formulate a common stance to end the fighting.

"The Iranian state must remain functional, and public order and basic services must be maintained. The Iranian economy must not collapse. Uncontrolled migration from Iran must be prevented," Merz said.

He added that sanctions could be lifted and aid could be provided to Iran if it fulfils the necessary conditions. REUTERS