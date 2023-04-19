Germany's Hamburg airport cancels all departures Thursday and Friday due to strike

Arrivals will still be possible but flights may be delayed or cancelled. PHOTO: HAMBURG AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
HAMBURG - Germany’s Hamburg Airport said all departures would be cancelled or take place without passengers on Thursday and Friday due to a strike by security control workers called by union Verdi, with around 80,000 passengers likely to be affected.

The strike will begin on Wednesday at 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) and end on Friday at 11 p.m., and security control will be closed all of Thursday and Friday, the statement said.

Arrivals will still be possible but flights may be delayed or cancelled, it added. REUTERS

