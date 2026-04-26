Germany’s far-right AfD rises to record 28%, INSA poll shows

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An AfD badge on the jacket of an Alternative for Germany politician.

BERLIN - Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) rose to a record 28 per cent in the latest weekly INSA voting intention poll published on April 25, widening its lead over the conservative bloc to four percentage points.

The result marked the highest level ever recorded for the party by INSA and was up one point from the previous week.

The conservative CDU party of Chancellor Friedrich Merz was unchanged from the previous week at 24 per cent, while the Greens slipped one point to 12 per cent.

The Social Democrats (SPD) held steady at 14 per cent, and the Left Party remained at 11 per cent.

With 11 per cent of votes going to parties that would fail to enter Parliament, a governing majority would mathematically require at least 45 per cent of the vote share among parties clearing the threshold.

If other parties continue to rule out cooperation with the AfD, viable governing coalitions would be limited to three-party alliances, the poll suggested.

A coalition of the Union, SPD and Greens would command 50 per cent, while the Union, SPD and the Left would total 49 per cent.

INSA surveyed 1,203 people between April 20 and April 24 and asked respondents how they would vote if a federal election were held on April 26. REUTERS