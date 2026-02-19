Germany will seek strategic partnerships with China amid US tariffs, Merz says

BERLIN, Feb 18 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday he would seek "strategic partnerships" with China during a trip next week, as he looks to discuss future cooperation between Europe and the world's second-biggest economy while the United States leans on tariffs.

"We have a strategic interest in finding partners in the world who think the way we do, who act the way we do, and who above all are prepared to shape the future together so that we remain a country with prosperity and a high level of social security," Merz said at his party's Ash Wednesday event in Passau, Bavaria.

He said foreign policy and economic policy could no longer be separated.

"If the Americans believe that, with their tariff policy, they should exert influence around the world — if they believe that tariffs are more important than taxes at home — then that is something Americans can, of course, decide for themselves. But it is not our policy," Merz said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff push is testing relations between the allies, threatening their two-way trade and raising the risk of further damage to Germany's already struggling economy.

"You can do it, but we will not go along with it," Merz said on tariffs. "And if you overdo it, then we Europeans are certainly able to defend ourselves against it."

Merz said Europeans had shown they could act together during a recent flare-up linked to Greenland and warned the European Union would respond if Washington raised tariffs again.

"That is our double strategy: an outstretched hand and, at any time, a renewed partnership — but also enough cohesion and unity within the European Union so that we can defend ourselves sufficiently against things we do not want," he said. REUTERS