Germany wants to deliver 5 more missile interceptors to Ukraine, defence minister says

BERLIN, Feb 12 - Germany will deliver five additional PAC-3 missile interceptors to Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, is among the main weapons the West has supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

"We all know it is about saving lives," Pistorius said in Brussels after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

"It's a matter of days and not a matter of weeks or months," he added.

The minister noted that the Patriots announcement has not been approved by national governments yet, but he said he is "very optimistic" the 30+5 can be achieved. REUTERS