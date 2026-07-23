Germany vows support for Nigeria on security, seeks expanded economic ties

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ABUJA, July 22 - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed Berlin's commitment on Wednesday to supporting Nigeria on security as it battles militant groups, and said violence in the Sahel threatened all coastal states in the region.

He also said Germany would provide 10 million euros ($11.4 million) this year to support the return and reintegration of people displaced from communities once controlled by Boko Haram and Islamic State-linked militants.

Islamic State and al Qaeda affiliates that operate in the Sahel region have expanded their presence in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and international concerns over the increased instability in the region are growing.

"The spillover effects of the crisis in the Sahel are increasingly threatening all coastal states in the region," Wadephul said in Abuja after talks with Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

"Nigeria has stood on the front line in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism," he said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said sustained international partnerships were essential to addressing terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and other security threats facing West Africa.

The two ministers also discussed expanding economic ties between their countries.

Wadephul, on his first visit to Nigeria, described the country as a key strategic partner for Germany, citing its role as West Africa's largest economy and a leading political force within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said bilateral trade grew by about 10% last year, with Nigeria remaining Germany's second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 100 German companies currently operate in the country. REUTERS