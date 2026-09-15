Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries

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WASHINGTON, Sept 15 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed a letter of intent with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday aimed at deepening cooperation between weapons makers in both countries at a time when defense stocks have dwindled.

Pistorius told reporters that he had a good discussion with Hegseth, noting that details of the defense cooperation - and a planned German purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles - still needed to be worked out.

Germany and the United States were "on the same page" regarding security concerns in Europe, and U.S. officials understood and appreciated Germany's accelerated efforts to increase defense spending and troops, Pistorius said.

The agreement was signed during the meeting, an embassy spokesman said.

Pistorius stressed that the weapons purchase would not make Germany too dependent on the United States, but would help achieve a better balance between the two allies, he said.

"It's about coming closer together in those areas in which we need each other, and to make clear that we can benefit from each other when it comes to increased capacities of our defense industry," he said.

Pistorius said he did not hear any critiques about Germany's actions or new demands, and the discussion was friendly and relaxed. REUTERS