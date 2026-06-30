Germany under threat from extremists, foreign powers: Security service

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Germany faces threats including espionage, sabotage and disinformation campaigns from foreign powers, the domestic security agency warned.

BERLIN – Germany faces mounting threats from hostile foreign powers, particularly Russia, and polarised domestic politics on both the far right and left, security officials asserted on J une 30 .

The BfV domestic security agency warned in its annual report of a growing risk from, among others, Moscow-recruited saboteurs, Chinese spies, Iran-backed Islamist militants and violent neo-Nazis.

“The adversaries of our free democratic basic order come from both outside and within,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said while presenting the report in Berlin.

Dobrindt urged “very quick” government action on proposals to give Germany’s intelligence agencies expanded powers and lift some strict limits on covert operations.

“Given the situation, we are convinced that we must further strengthen our capabilities,” he said.

The greatest external threat “currently comes from Russia”, Dobrindt asserted, pointing to suspected cases of low-level or “disposable” agents recruited by Moscow to carry out espionage and sabotage acts.

BfV head Sinan Selen said: “Russia views Germany as a key adversary in Europe and employs the full spectrum of tools in its hybrid operations across the continent.”

The report said foreign powers – not just Russia – carry out “sabotage operations, engage in illicit economic or political interference, including assassination operations, and spread disinformation”.

Foreign powers have also increasingly targeted exiled opposition figures and political activists living in Germany, it said.

Critics of authoritarian regimes living in Germany are pursued “using methods akin to state terrorism, such as attacks, abductions or killings”.

Right-wing extremist groups remain a much larger threat in Germany than those on the far left, the report states, although Dobrindt noted a rise in violent incidents from both.

The agency’s report also called anti-Semitism, as well as opposition to Israel, “key” challenges for the German security authorities.

“Jewish and Israeli targets remain a focus for state actors, particularly Iran, as well as other organisations,” Selen said.

“Anti-Semitism is a key driver of these activities,” he asserted.

The section of the report on right-wing extremism focused heavily on “xenophobic” violent crime, noting that many home-grown groups were both anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic, as well as being anti-immigrant and homophobic. AFP