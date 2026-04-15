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Germany to provide further $30 million in aid to Sudan in 2026

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Newly arrived displaced people queue to receive meals at Thobo Camp, in Engpung County, Sudan, January 29, 2026. Karl Schembri/Norweigan Refugee Council/Handout via REUTERS

The war in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has caused widespread hunger and displaced millions of people..

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BERLIN – Germany will provide an additional €20 million (S$30 million) to Sudan in 2026, with further funding commitments now under review, the Development Ministry in Berlin said in a statement on April 15.

At the end of 2025, the ministry had provided €155.4 million for projects in Sudan and in neighbouring countries affected by the Sudanese civil war.

And ahead of an international aid conference on Sudan in the German capital on April 15, the economic powerhouse said it would increase the sum by a further €20 million in 2026.

Sudan’s war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which enters its third year on April 15, has caused widespread hunger and displaced millions of people amid one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

Germany aims to gather funding pledges of at least €1 billion at the conference. “That seems to be working,” Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

Ensuring enough funding for such crises, with wars in Iran and Ukraine also raging and the US pulling back on aid commitments, is a Sisyphean task, he added.

“We must try to compensate for what others, including the United States, unfortunately fail to do,” he said.

It is also in Germany’s interest to provide aid to ensure people do not face hunger, said Dr Wadephul, in order to prevent a repeat of the large influx of migrants from the Middle East in 2015/16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.