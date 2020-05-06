Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Visitors stand in line at the zoo's ticket office in Cologne, on May 5, 2020.
Visitors stand in line at the zoo's ticket office in Cologne, on May 5, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
17 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (May 6) announced a range of steps agreed with Germany's 16 federal state leaders to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed, although there was still a long way to go.

"We are at a point where our goal of slowing the spread of the virus has been achieved and we have been able to protect our health system .. so it has been possible to discuss and agree on further easing measures," Ms Merkel told reporters.

People from two households will be allowed to meet and more shops will open, provided hygiene measures are in place, but guidelines on keeping a distance of 1.5 metres and wearing mouth and nose masks on public transport remain.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content