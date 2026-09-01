Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports

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FILE PHOTO: A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 1 - Germany's ministers for the interior and for foreign affairs plan to announce on Tuesday that Russian intelligence services were behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport in early August, Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Bild cited security sources in its online edition.

The interior ministry and a government spokesperson declined to comment. The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News outlets Welt am Sonntag and Politico on Sunday reported the German government is preparing to hold Russia responsible for the attempted drone attack in Leipzig/Halle, a major air freight hub, and that it would ready countermeasures against Moscow.

German government members have said "foreign powers" could be behind the incident, but some lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian embassy in Berlin has previously dismissed such accusations as "fabricated provocation" and as "a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany". REUTERS