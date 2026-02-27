Germany, Switzerland, Austria press US to pursue stable trade ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Economy ministers (from left) Hubert Buchel of Liechtenstein, Katherina Reiche, Guy Parmelin and Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer meeting in Zurich on Feb 27.

ZURICH - The economy ministers of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Liechtenstein on Feb 27 urged the United States to pursue stable trade relations and said it was vital to strengthen economic cooperation while uncertainty over US policy persists.

Speaking a week after the US Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs imposed in 2025 by President Donald Trump, the ministers stressed the need to boost competitiveness and remove barriers to trade following a meeting in Zurich.

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said the export-oriented economies of the four German-speaking countries relied on stable trade relations and that tariffs were damaging both to international commerce and the US economy.

“The tariffs have simply led to higher consumer prices,” Ms Reiche told reporters at a press conference, alongside her counterparts from the other three countries.

Her Swiss counterpart, Mr Guy Parmelin, who is also the country’s president for 2026, said uncertainty over trading conditions was detrimental to business and that this would be part of Switzerland’s ongoing trade discussions with Washington.

“The sooner the United States brings clarity, the better the situation will be for everyone,” Mr Parmelin said. “That will then really be a win-win situation and not a lose-lose one.”

Austrian Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer said while US policy continued to be erratic, it was vital for European economies to diversify and expand their market access.

“We don’t need to be afraid of Donald Trump, and shouldn’t be,” Mr Hattmannsdorfer said.

“Now’s the time for the European Union to act with self-confidence and with clarity.” REUTERS