Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody, during a demonstration in Istanbul. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

BERLIN - Germany’s government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany’s manager training and trade fair programmes in Iran, the ministry said.

German-Iranian trade totalled €1.76 billion (S$2.5 billion) in 2021.

The death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for violating Iran’s dress code, unleashed years of pent-up grievances in the country over issues ranging from tightening social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Iran ousted from UN women's group after US campaign
Iran urged to free top actress who backed protests

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top