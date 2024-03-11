Germany supports 2nd term for IMF's Georgieva, minister says

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during an interview on the day she attends G20 Financial Summit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 27, 2024. REUTERS/Carla Carniel/File Photo
Germany will support a second term for International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"Kristalina Georgieva navigated the IMF through difficult times over the last years. I am convinced that she is exactly the right person to steer the institution through the challenges ahead and to strengthen the IMF as an advocate for structural reforms in our economies," Linder said in a post on X.

Georgieva, the IMF's 12th managing director since its founding in 1944, will end her current term on Sept. 30. REUTERS

