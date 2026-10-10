Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel

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German Federal Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius and Chancellor Friedrich Merz attend a press conference about domestic and foreign policy issues in Berlin, Germany, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Oct 10 - Germany said on Saturday it would maintain sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine following US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration had temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel.

"The federal government has taken note of the US decision relating to Russian diesel deliveries," government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said in a statement.

He said Germany's position remained clear: "The federal government remains committed to the decisions on sanctions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions."

He said Germany's support for Ukraine was unchanged and diplomatic efforts to reach a solution would continue.

Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices. He said his administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel designed to deprive Moscow of revenues for its war on Ukraine.

Prices for diesel, used for agriculture, heating homes and trucking, have risen to near record levels, posing a risk for Trump's fellow Republicans ahead of the November 3 congressional elections that will determine whether they maintain thin control of Congress.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who visited Kyiv last weekend, has said repeatedly that Germany, Ukraine's largest European donor, would not reduce its support for the Kyiv government. REUTERS