Germany shelves 2024 budget talks as crisis deepens

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition on Nov 22 indefinitely postponed talks on next year’s budget as it struggled to find a way out of a crisis caused by a court ruling that blew a €60 billion (S$87 billion) hole in its finances.

The delay to the talks, which were scheduled in parliament for Nov 23, underscored the challenge facing the government after the constitutional court blocked the transfer of unused pandemic funds towards green investments and industry support.

It has sparked warnings that growth in Germany’s already wobbling economy could get dragged down next year and that projects and subsidies to keep its industry competitive were now at risk.

The three parties in Social Democrat (SPD) Mr Scholz’s uneasy coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) are trying to hammer out a solution to keep as many spending pledges as possible - and make them legally compliant.

Their options include drawing up a supplementary budget for 2023 and suspending Germany’s self-imposed debt brake before reinstating it for next year.

“Our goal is to discuss the budget quickly but with due care,” said a joint statement of ruling party lawmakers.

The delay has heightened uncertainty about spending in all areas of the German economy and meant the 2024 budget might not be concluded before the end of the year.

The government has already imposed a freeze on most new spending commitments and blocked spending from the €200 billion Economic Stabilisation Fund for this year.

Almost every item of spending that has not yet been formally approved is up in the air.

Among the uncertainties is aid for Ukraine.

The government had planned to double military aid to Ukraine to €8 billion in 2024 but a defence ministry spokesperson would not be drawn on whether the pledge would be kept, referring to ongoing to discussions.

“The political fallout from Germany’s constitutional court ruling continues to rock German politics and is now impacting EU politics as well, making a deal over a revised EU budget a lot less likely at the Dec 14-15 European Council, and even threatening the bloc’s €50 billion commitment to fund Ukraine through 2027,” said a note by the Eurasia Group.

Industry urges clarity

Greens Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned that Germany’s place as an investment hub is at stake, as well as jobs, and industry chiefs have called for clarity quickly.

“German industry is looking at the current political situation with the greatest concern,” said Mr Siegfried Russwurm, president of the BDI industry association.